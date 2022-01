Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When it comes to cheese, I love ‘em all. In honor of National Cheese Lover’s Day (tomorrow, Jan. 20), check out the following charcuterie businesses that feature unique cheeses. Read more

Spread ‘em

Oahu-based online business Spreadly (spreadlyco.com) specializes in cheese and charcuterie boards, deliverable gift boxes and graze tables. The business was conceived by a love for cheese and artistic presentation. All of Spreadly’s boards, boxes and graze tables are fully customizable to fit your taste and come with free delivery. For inquiries and to learn more, text 808-721-6447 or follow the biz on Instagram (@spreadly).

The ‘fig’ cheese

Instagram business Three Little Figs (@three_little_figs) is known for one-of-a-kind charcuterie that takes food into the realm of edible art. The business prides itself on sourcing all its ingredients from local farmers markets and specialty grocery stores around the island, focusing on items that are fresh and in season. Customers can select from cones; small, medium and large boxes; and boards. Some of the most popular cheeses offered include vintage white cheddar, double cream brie, Gouda and manchego. To learn more, visit msha.ke/three_little_figs.

This table’s set

Inspired by a love of good food and great company, Instagram biz Set the Mesa (@setthemesa) is focused on picnic spreads and charcuterie.

“I named it ‘Set the Mesa’ because I wanted to be able to ‘set the table’ for you, while you just come, enjoy and make memories,” shares owner Kristen Sagana.

Customers can choose from picnic assortments and petite and large charcuterie boxes. Popular cheeses include cranberry goat cheese, brie, cheddar and traditional goat cheese.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).