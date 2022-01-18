comscore Higher park fees sought for tourists in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Higher park fees sought for tourists in Hawaii

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM State lawmakers are weighing options for raising prices on parking and entrance fees to limit tourism. Below, people purchased tickets at an automated kiosk Monday for hiking at the Diamond Head State Monument park.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM People walked Monday toward the Diamond Head State Monument park. Currently, there is a parking fee of $10 per vehicle and a $5-per-person walk-in entrance fee for visitors only; residents get in free with a Hawaii ID.

With tourism arrivals forecast to reach just below 10 million by the end of 2024 — and the state prohibited from limiting the number of visitors — some legislators feel pressure to expand parking and user fees at state parks designed to charge tourists for their impact on state lands. Read more

