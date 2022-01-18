Higher park fees sought for tourists in Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
State lawmakers are weighing options for raising prices on parking and entrance fees to limit tourism. Below, people purchased tickets at an automated kiosk Monday for hiking at the Diamond Head State Monument park.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
People walked Monday toward the Diamond Head State Monument park. Currently, there is a parking fee of $10 per vehicle and a $5-per-person walk-in entrance fee for visitors only; residents get in free with a Hawaii ID.