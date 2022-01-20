Hawaii Senate bill would hike minimum wage to $12 an hour on Oct. 1

The state Senate has held its first hearing on a bill to raise Hawaii’s $10.10 an hour minimum wage — starting with an initial jump to $12 per hour starting Oct. 1.
Senate Bill 2018 would then increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour on Jan. 1, 2024, and then to $18 an hour on Jan. 1, 2026.
State Sen. Kurt Fevella, (R, Ewa Beach-Iroquois Point), is the lone Republican senator and one of 21 senators to introduce SB 2018.
“I’m working closely with my colleagues,” Fevella told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “It’s time. … We need to start somewhere and we need to start now. It’s long overdue for a minimum wage increase so people can get a decent living wage.”
The House is expected to submit its version on Monday to also increase the minimum wage to $18 an hour, but no timetable has been announced.
Hawaii’s minimum wage last increased from $9.25 an hour to $10.10 an hour in 2018.
Legislators had hoped to pass legislation boosting the minimum wage at the start of the 2020 session, but the plans were scuttled as COVID-19 all but shuttered Hawaii’s economy.
Following layoffs and job losses spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, Hawaii’s economic rebound has led to new calls to increase the minimum wage to $18 an hour.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.