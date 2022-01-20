comscore Senate sets agenda in semi-virtual session | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Senate sets agenda in semi-virtual session

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:46 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Senate President Ron Kouchi spoke Wednesday at the start of the legislative session at the state Capitol. Kouchi urged members to address disparities in education.

Senators in Hawaii’s Legislature opened this year’s first floor session partly in remote fashion, with 18 of 25 members attending the event in person Wednesday at the state Capitol. Read more

