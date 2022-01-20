Hawaii Beat | Sports University of Hawaii tennis player Simao Telo Alves earns honor By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:03 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! University of Hawaii’s men’s tennis player Simao Telo Alves was named the Big West’s Tennis Player of the Week on Wednesday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. University of Hawaii’s men’s tennis player Simao Telo Alves was named the Big West’s Tennis Player of the Week on Wednesday. The junior from Lisboa, Portugal, earned his conference honor by winning all three of his singles matches and a doubles match in the Hawaii Invitational Tournament. Alves swept Brigham Young’s Dominik Jakovljevic 6-3, 6-2, followed by a tiebreaker win against BYU’s Brigham Andrus 6-2, 7-6 (3). Alves closed out the tournament by defeating BYU’s Matheus Ferreira Leite 7-6 (6), 4-6, (10-8). Previous Story Saint Louis quarterback AJ Bianco blessed to be bowl bound