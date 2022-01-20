comscore University of Hawaii tennis player Simao Telo Alves earns honor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

University of Hawaii tennis player Simao Telo Alves earns honor

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:03 p.m.

University of Hawaii’s men’s tennis player Simao Telo Alves was named the Big West’s Tennis Player of the Week on Wednesday. Read more

Previous Story
Saint Louis quarterback AJ Bianco blessed to be bowl bound

Scroll Up