University of Hawaii tennis player Simao Telo Alves earns honor

University of Hawaii’s men’s tennis player Simao Telo Alves was named the Big West’s Tennis Player of the Week on Wednesday.

The junior from Lisboa, Portugal, earned his conference honor by winning all three of his singles matches and a doubles match in the Hawaii Invitational Tournament.

Alves swept Brigham Young’s Dominik Jakovljevic 6-3, 6-2, followed by a tiebreaker win against BYU’s Brigham Andrus 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Alves closed out the tournament by defeating BYU’s Matheus Ferreira Leite 7-6 (6), 4-6, (10-8).