Saint Louis quarterback AJ Bianco decommits from Hawaii and chooses Nevada

Saint Louis quarterback AJ Bianco, who had committed to Hawaii before deciding not to sign during December’s early signing period, announced Wednesday he has switched his commitment to Nevada.

The state’s top quarterback prospect made the announcement on social media following practice at the Polynesian Bowl, where he is one of six quarterbacks who will play in Saturday’s high school football all-star game at Kamehameha’s Kunuiakea Stadium.

Listed at 6 feet 4 and 220 pounds, Bianco wrote on social media, “After talking with my family and those close to me, I have decided that it is in my best interest to decommit from the University of Hawaii.

“Hawaii is my home and it will forever be my home but I believe that the University of Nevada presents me with the best opportunity to succeed both in the classroom and on the field. Therefore, I will be committing to the University of Nevada. #GoPack.”

When reached Wednesday night, Bianco said, “Signing day is in a couple of weeks and I have to make a decision soon. I can’t keep two teams waiting on me, so I thought it would be best if I made a decision as early as I can so both teams know what they’re getting. It felt right and I’m excited.”

It’s another blow to a University of Hawaii football program that has gone through turmoil since the end of the regular season.

Todd Graham resigned last Friday after two seasons with the Warriors and the search is ongoing for a new coach with the February recruiting signing period for the class of 2002 just a couple of weeks away.

Bianco said the uncertain situation at Hawaii was a factor but he cited the positives of his ties to Nevada’s coaching staff rather than the challenges facing Hawaii’s program.

“I’ve been in touch with coach Nate Costa, the quarterbacks coach. I love his personality, his coaching style. He demands the best out of you. He’s worked with Justin Herbert (at Oregon). He was around with Marcus (Mariota) and (Jeremiah) Masoli when he was there,” Bianco said.

Bianco, who also had offers from Washington State and Nebraska, is ranked as the seventh-best prospect overall from Hawaii in this class, according to 247 Sports.

He led the Saint Louis Crusaders to a sixth consecutive ILH championship and an appearance in the state title game in the Open Division against Kahuku.

He played his best in three-must win games for the Crusaders, who had to beat Punahou and then Kamehameha twice in order to reach the state tournament.

In those three games, Bianco completed 86.7 percent (52-for-60) of his passes for 872 yards and six touchdowns with one pick and also rushed for 229 yards and five TDs.

He was a perfect 17-for-17 passing in a game against Punahou and in the winner-take-all, ILH final against Kamehameha, threw for a career-high 358 yards and a touchdown and rushed for a career-high 117 yards and two scores.

Bianco finished his senior season with 2,660 passing yards and 26 touchdowns (11 rushing) in 10 games with eight picks.