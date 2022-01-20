comscore Jerome Desrosiers left an impression on ’Bows and is now a UH standout | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Jerome Desrosiers left an impression on ’Bows and is now a UH standout

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • GEORGE F. LEE / JAN. 13 Jerome Desrosiers helped Princeton beat Hawaii in 2017. UH coaches took notice when he entered his name in the transfer portal. Now, he’s a standout for the ’Bows.

    Jerome Desrosiers helped Princeton beat Hawaii in 2017. UH coaches took notice when he entered his name in the transfer portal. Now, he’s a standout for the ’Bows.

It was on Dec. 25, 2017, when the University of Hawaii basketball team experienced its Christmas future. Read more

