Jerome Desrosiers left an impression on ’Bows and is now a UH standout
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 11:12 p.m.
GEORGE F. LEE / JAN. 13
Jerome Desrosiers helped Princeton beat Hawaii in 2017. UH coaches took notice when he entered his name in the transfer portal. Now, he’s a standout for the ’Bows.
