comscore Honolulu firefighter and filmmaker Jeff Wallace took 10 years to create his award-winning indie film ‘Angel by Thursday’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Honolulu firefighter and filmmaker Jeff Wallace took 10 years to create his award-winning indie film ‘Angel by Thursday’

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY LAURA METZGER PHOTOGRAPHY Honolulu firefighter Jeff Wallace wrote and directed “Angel by Thursday,” which along with cast and crew, has won numerous awards at film festivals nationally. It is his first feature-length film, which is now available on Amazon Prime Video and other platforms.

    COURTESY LAURA METZGER PHOTOGRAPHY

    Honolulu firefighter Jeff Wallace wrote and directed “Angel by Thursday,” which along with cast and crew, has won numerous awards at film festivals nationally. It is his first feature-length film, which is now available on Amazon Prime Video and other platforms.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Filming for “Angel by Thursday” was completed in 2014. From left is Clint (Kenneth Matepi), Sara (Jennifer Kinsey), Julia (Olga Kalashnikova) and Toby (Russell Subiono)

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Filming for “Angel by Thursday” was completed in 2014. From left is Clint (Kenneth Matepi), Sara (Jennifer Kinsey), Julia (Olga Kalashnikova) and Toby (Russell Subiono)

  • COURTESY PHOTO Veteran Hawaii-based actor Branscombe Richmond plays an abusive drug dealer in “Angel by Thursday” and also served as a producer.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Veteran Hawaii-based actor Branscombe Richmond plays an abusive drug dealer in “Angel by Thursday” and also served as a producer.

  • COURTESY PHOTO The late Jimmy Borges portrays a beach denizen in his final on-screen performance before his death in 2016.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    The late Jimmy Borges portrays a beach denizen in his final on-screen performance before his death in 2016.

  • COURTESY PHOTO A scene from “Angel by Thursday.”

    COURTESY PHOTO

    A scene from “Angel by Thursday.”

  • COURTESY PHOTO “Angel by Thursday” stars Kenneth Matepi, Olga Kalashnikova and Russell Subiono.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    “Angel by Thursday” stars Kenneth Matepi, Olga Kalashnikova and Russell Subiono.

Jeff Wallace finds his energy at 3 a.m. That’s when he starts his day. In some ways, that’s a good thing, since he is a Honolulu firefighter who needs to be ready to go at a moment’s notice to snuff out a blaze or come to the aid of a person in need. Read more

Previous Story
Now Read This: ‘The Rice in the Pot Goes Round and Round,’ ‘Be Not Far from Me’

Scroll Up