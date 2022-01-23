Honolulu firefighter and filmmaker Jeff Wallace took 10 years to create his award-winning indie film ‘Angel by Thursday’
By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY LAURA METZGER PHOTOGRAPHY
Honolulu firefighter Jeff Wallace wrote and directed “Angel by Thursday,” which along with cast and crew, has won numerous awards at film festivals nationally. It is his first feature-length film, which is now available on Amazon Prime Video and other platforms.
COURTESY PHOTO
Filming for “Angel by Thursday” was completed in 2014. From left is Clint (Kenneth Matepi), Sara (Jennifer Kinsey), Julia (Olga Kalashnikova) and Toby (Russell Subiono)
COURTESY PHOTO
Veteran Hawaii-based actor Branscombe Richmond plays an abusive drug dealer in “Angel by Thursday” and also served as a producer.
COURTESY PHOTO
The late Jimmy Borges portrays a beach denizen in his final on-screen performance before his death in 2016.
COURTESY PHOTO
A scene from “Angel by Thursday.”
COURTESY PHOTO
“Angel by Thursday” stars Kenneth Matepi, Olga Kalashnikova and Russell Subiono.