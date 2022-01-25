comscore Editorial: Gov. David Ige, Legislature need to negotiate | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Gov. David Ige, Legislature need to negotiate

In what was his final State of the State address, Gov. David Ige hit a few populist notes. His proposals included a $100 tax refund to each taxpayer, making progress toward universal preschool, and a $400 million investment in broadband infrastructure that, as the online demands of COVID-19 have taught everyone, Hawaii does need. Read more

