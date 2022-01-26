Man, 30, charged with attempted murder after Waimanalo stabbing

Prosecutors have charged a 30-year-old man after he allegedly stabbed a 71-year-old woman several times with a kitchen knife in Waimanalo.

Kimo Finneran was charged with second-degree attempted murder and is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Police said a man and woman were involved in an argument at a residence Sunday night. The argument escalated, resulting in the man allegedly stabbing the woman several times with the knife.

She was taken in serious but stable condition to The Queen’s Medical Center.

Police arrested Finneran in Waimanalo on suspicion of attempted murder.

Records from the Hawaii Criminal Justice Data Center show he has a 2014 petty misdemeanor conviction for operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant.