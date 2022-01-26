University of Hawaii athletic director Matlin admits ‘Plan A’ didn’t pan out, so he moved on quickly

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In University of Hawaii athletic director David Matlin’s best-scenario vision, June Jones would be the football team’s head coach, Timmy Chang would be the coach-in-waiting, and the tumultuous tenure of former coach Todd Graham would be put to history.

But that plan — “Plan A,” the athletic director labeled it — imploded when Jones balked at terms pitched from Matlin during last Friday’s scheduled three-hour meeting that ended after 30 minutes. And after details of the offer were revealed — initial two-year contract and no full autonomy on hiring assistant coaches — UH responded harshly the next day to Jones’ reaction to those terms. On Saturday afternoon, Chang agreed to a four-year contract to serve as Graham’s successor.

All of which led to Tuesday’s conference on Zoom, during which Matlin apologized for any negative “depiction” of Jones made by UH, and the concession the succession “plan didn’t work out. I’m acknowledging that.”

Jones said he only heard a few minutes of Tuesday’s Zoom conference, missing the apologies, and declined to comment on specifics. But the winningest head coach in UH’s Division I football history offered his support of Chang, whom he nurtured into a record-setting quarterback for five years through 2004.

“It’s time to get behind Timmy Chang,” Jones told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “I’m rooting for him, and hopefully he will get the job done.”

During the 45-minute video session, Matlin detailed his timeline leading to Chang’s hiring.

After Graham resigned on Jan. 14, UH posted the job opening that evening. UH received permission from the Hawaii Government Employees Association to expedite the hiring process, narrowing the application window from 10 business days to five. Applications still could be accepted after the fifth day.

Matlin said he received numerous emails and calls about the opening. Matlin said he did not answer Chang’s call. When one of Chang’s mentors called, a lengthy discussion ensued. Matlin called Chang and asked if he was interested in being a candidate. Matlin said Chang was enthusiastic about the job, and then was told he needed to apply to be considered. Matlin said be gave the same advice to eight to 12 people.

Matlin conducted three telephone interviews with candidates, including Chang, before Jones applied for the job on Jan. 17. Two days later, Jones met with Matlin and three other UH employees.

Matlin acknowledged Chang was the front-runner early. But after meeting with Jones, Matlin decided on the succession plan. Matlin insisted it was a plan Jones floated in 2015 after Norm Chow was dismissed as head coach. Jones was to serve as Nick Rolovich’s mentor before turning over the job to his former quarterback. Instead, Rolovich was named head coach, leading the Warriors to three bowls in four years before departing to Washington State at the end of the 2019 season,

This time, Matlin’s succession plan was for Jones to mentor Chang. “I thought Timmy and June could make a great team, and really make a seamless transition,” Matlin said. “That’s just a business decision I made.”

Last Thursday, Chang agreed to the succession plan, according to Matlin. The next day, three hours were blocked off for the meeting between Jones and Matlin. Agent Leigh Steinberg said Jones’ intent was to find out about the salary pool for assistant coaches and the resources devoted to the football program.

But Jones’ camp claimed Matlin read the terms from scripted papers. Jones had said he needed more than a two-year deal to attract recruits. The offer was eventually modified to three years, with Chang taking over in year four.

While an athletic director typically has final say on assistant coach hires, a point of contention was Rich Miano, a former UH safety who played 11 NFL seasons and was a Warriors coach for 13 years. Jones was told Miano could not be hired because his head-coaching aspirations would conflict with the succession plan for Chang.

“Adding Rich in the succession model would be problematic,” said Matlin, although he might have changed his mind if the meeting did not end abruptly. Jones’ camp said Matlin was inflexible on key issues. Matlin said the meeting ended before Jones made his counter offers.

While Jones’ camp had hoped talks would continue, UH moved on to the backup plan.

“Since time was of the essence, I immediately turned to Timmy, ” Matlin said, “and started a negotiation agreement for Timmy to be our next head coach.”

Last Saturday, UH spokesman Dan Meisenzahl alternately praised Jones and criticized him for the way he conducted his programs and for his influence in marketing decisions. Meisenzahl said the news conference was his idea, and it came in response to criticism of UH’s negotiations with Jones on social media and other public outlets.

“If I could have a do-over, I’m sure there were a lot of things I would have said and done differently, especially with the benefit of hindsight,” Meisenzahl said during Tuesday’s Zoom session. “Definitely meant no disrespect to Coach Jones or anybody in the process, and take full responsibility for that press conference.”

But a person familiar with the process said there are lengthy steps — and approvals — needed to call a news conference, and it is unlikely Meisenzahl acted unilaterally.

“June is a legendary coach here,” Matlin said. “He’s a big part of the program. The whole thing did not go optimally, but the intentions were really to build something based on the concept (Jones) had before (in 2015).”

Matlin also said he would not have objected to Jones’ involvement in marketing.

“I think all our coaches need to be involved in marketing,” Matlin said.

Matlin said he never considered resigning because of this coaching search or the departures through the transfer portal or the complaints of Graham’s leadership that led to a public airing and legislative hearing.

“Have I ever pondered (resigning) with what’s going on in the last few weeks?” Matlin said. “Yes. But I serve at the pleasure of this university. And as long as I’m going to serve, I’m going to get up every day an do my best to make things better.”