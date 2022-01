Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Blangiardi needs to lead during COVID-19 crisis; Alzheimer’s drug could help many more people; Jones should have been hired as football coach. Read more

Regarding Noel Kent’s letter on the lack of leadership from Mayor Rick Blangiardi on COVID-19 (“Blangiardi need to lead to curb COVID spread,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 13): I have some additional points.

First, Blangiardi should have frequent communication with Honolulu residents regarding the city’s COVID-19 status. The mayor can make regular statements on COVID, like Mayor Michael Victorino on Maui. These may include public appearances at COVID vaccination sites to encourage people to get their shots. The mayor can help to distribute KN95 masks to residents and visitors at COVID vaccination and testing sites.

Second, he should follow Victorino’s lead by upgrading the Safe Access Program to include requiring booster-shot status to gain access to restaurants, bars, gyms and other indoor events. Gov. David Ige has said that he may add booster status for the Safe Travels program, which can work with Oahu’s Safe Access program.

We should do all we can to reduce COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations for our friends and family, and in the community.

Gene Corpuz

Moiliili

Alzheimer’s drug could help many more people

Alzheimer’s disease is one of the most terrifying diseases without a cure. Today, we have an FDA-approved treatment. The proposed coverage decision by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) on the FDA-approved treatment is restrictive because it denies access to all current and future treatments targeting amyloid in those living with Alzheimer’s disease — regardless of clinical trial results and what the FDA recommends.

This is discrimination against everybody with Alzheimer’s disease.

My mother is living with younger- onset Alzheimer’s disease, and the impact this disease will have as baby boomers age is devastating.

I am concerned access to treatments would now be available to the privileged — those living near research institutions or can pay out-of-pocket.

Hawaii residents and all Americans with Alzheimer’s are entitled to therapies, just like people with conditions such as cancer, heart disease and HIV/AIDS. I stand with the Alzheimer’s Association calling on U.S. Rep. Ed Case to show his support by encouraging CMS to change this draft decision.

Amy Truong

Kakaako

Book offers strategies for today’s fractious times

A shout-out to David Shapiro for his column, “Lessons from WWII: Fix democracy with more democracy” (Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, Jan. 9).

I do not usually turn to that part of the newspaper for literary criticism. But his focus that day on “inclusion” sparked my interest in the recent study by Tom Coffman.

“Inclusion: How Hawai‘i Protected Japanese Americans from Mass Internment, Transformed Itself, and Changed America” does indeed illuminate some forgotten stories from the past — and offers some important strategies for these fractious times. Mahalo!

May Mamiya

Moiliili

Jones should have been hired as football coach

The University of Hawaii’s Board of Regents should consider reconvening for the purpose of replacing President David Lassner for failure to use his power and override Athletics Director David Matlin’s failure to sign June Jones as Hawaii Warrior football’s head coach.

The outcry of Hawaii sports fans against Matlin for his handling of the hiring process with Jones is a very good reason why UH needs a new athletics director.

The Star-Advertiser’s front-page headline and story, “Passing the torch” by Stephen Tsai, and sports section headline and story, “Turbulent transition” by Dave Reardon and Billy Hull (Jan. 23) were both well-said and well-written. The two articles are good reasons for the regents to consider replacing Lassner and Matlin.

Melvin Partido Sr.

Pearl City

Chang a fine choice to lead UH Warriors

If I had University of Hawaii football players in my family right now, I would be thrilled to have them play for head coach Timmy Chang. I remember his playing days here and he strikes me as a man of much talent and integrity who will inspire our UH men. It couldn’t have been a better choice.

Judy Mick

Kailua

Football revenues drive UH athletics programs

The recent hiring of a University of Hawaii head football coach shows either a lack of understanding about football programs or a lack of caring by the UH athletics office. Football is always the money driver of any school’s athletic program.

People go to football games to see their team win. Fans don’t support a losing team. You need only look at the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2012, you could buy a seat on the 50-yard line for $25 during a home game. They went 2-14 that year.

While we all are happy that a son of Hawaii is coming back to head the program, people don’t go to games to see the coach.

What is baffling about this hire is that UH had a proven winner who wanted the job. June Jones would have instantly helped the program revenue- wise in season ticket sales.

We take pride when our athletes and teams are recognized on the national stage. We had that once in football.

Steve Wong

Kaimuki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter