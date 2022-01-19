WATCH LIVE: Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Hawaii health care professionals discuss COVID-19 conditions amid omicron surge

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Hawaii health professionals are holding a press conference this morning to discuss the latest on COVID-19 conditions on Oahu amid the recent surge in omicron cases.

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 3,026 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections on Oahu today. The state marked a new single-day record of 6,252 infections on Tuesday.

“It’s important to keep your bubble closed,” said Queen’s Health Systems president and CEO Jill Hoggard Green, adding that individuals should get tested even if they are asymptomatic.

Green said about 10% of team members at Queen’s have been affected by COVID-19 either been exposed to the virus by family members or gotten the virus themselves.

“You can help us by wearing masks,” Green said. “Keep your physical distances.”

Earlier this month, Blangiardi announced indoor events with over 1,000 people on Oahu would be limited to 50% capacity to minimize the spread of the virus. Blangardi did not provide further details regarding the topic of today’s news conference.

Speakers include Queen’s Health Systems president and CEO Jill Hoggard Green, Hawaii Pacific Health president and CEO Ray Vara, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals—Hawaii Market president Greg Christian and Healthcare Association of Hawaii president and CEO Hilton Raethel.

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.