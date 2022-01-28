comscore Off the News: More heat than light about Les Kondo | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: More heat than light about Les Kondo

  • Today
  • Updated 7:07 p.m.

Things had gone quiet in the nasty war of words between state Auditor Les Kondo and certain state legislators, only to go nuclear again this week as Kondo called out a House Investigative Committee report on his office as a “hit job.” Read more

Previous Story
Column: Sword acted appropriately in handling payments to Kealoha

Scroll Up