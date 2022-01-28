comscore Territorial Savings Bank’s earnings fall 24% as securities, loan sales drop | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Territorial Savings Bank’s earnings fall 24% as securities, loan sales drop

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:44 p.m.

Territorial Savings Bank’s net income sank 24% in the fourth quarter as income from the sales of securities and loans declined and the company released less money from its loan-loss reserve than it did in the year-earlier quarter. Read more

