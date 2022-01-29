comscore Man, 23, in critical condition after being buried in dirt near Sand Island | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 23, in critical condition after being buried in dirt near Sand Island

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:14 pm

A 23-year-old man reportedly working at a construction site on Sand Island Access Road is in critical condition after being buried in dirt.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to a 911 call just before 10 a.m. about a man in distress. The victim was in a trench at a construction site behind a baseball field, EMS said.

The man was reportedly doing work when he was covered almost completely by dirt. Callers said they could only see his hand sticking out from the ground.

EMS estimated that the man was buried for less than five minutes.

Paramedics arrived and administered advanced life support on the man and transported him to an emergency room.

It’s not yet clear how the man became covered in dirt.

