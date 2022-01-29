Editorial: Boost for Safe Travels?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Gov. David Ige is in the same uncomfortable spot where we’re all sitting: on the threshold of the next stage of the pandemic, with conditions that are still just out of view.

The governor on Wednesday added cruise ship passengers to the state’s COVID-19 emergency order list of those who must comply with the Safe Travels Hawaii restrictions. The ships already were held to those rules by the port agreements with the state, but this makes the requirement official for all passengers arriving by cruise ship.

However, he is hesitating to add a requirement that travelers into Hawaii receive a booster shot for the vaccine quarantine waiver. As critical as it is to raise the state’s booster rate, and as much as the booster strengthens immunity in important ways, it’s understandable why there’s need for caution.

On the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii webcast posted that same day, Ige said staff is working on reprogramming needs for Safe Travels to add the extra check for the booster.

He also is talking with the visitor industry, which is clearly worried about what raising the bar for the waiver would do to their business and the wider economy.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said he was unlikely to add the booster requirement to the vaccine clearance at restaurants and other venues under Safe Access Oahu, at least as long as it’s not mandated for the traveler vaccine quarantine waiver, which is logical. It would be difficult for the many travelers to arrive in Hawaii vaccinated, only to find that they cannot use their waiver as expected to enter some venues.

Maui Mayor Mike Victorino, meanwhile, has added the booster requirement to the Valley Isle’s restaurant regulations — a strategic move, perhaps prompted by Maui’s need to drive up vaccinations. It will be instructive to other counties to track how that program works over the coming weeks.

The COVID-19 infection count has been dropping, thankfully, and the rate of uptake for the booster shots is rising. According to the figures posted on the state Health Department’s online tracker, about 55.6% of those eligible for a booster has gotten one.

That needs to go higher. Nobody knows what’s coming after this surge ends, but we all know what’s here now. It’s the omicron variant, extremely easy to catch, and those with a booster shot are best protected from the worst of its effects.