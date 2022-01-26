Gov. Ige updates emergency proclamation to include Safe Travels restrictions for cruise ships

Gov. David Ige has issued his latest COVID-19 emergency proclamation, which keeps current restrictions in place and adds cruise ship passengers to the list of travelers covered by Safe Travels Hawaii requirements.

Ige’s office said today that cruise ships have already been following Safe Travels requirements through port agreements with the state so the new emergency proclamation just makes those agreements official.

The Safe Travels restrictions require passengers to show a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination before leaving a cruise ship.

“Just a few weeks ago, Hawaii saw record high COVID-19 cases in our communities,” Ige said in a news release. “While we believe we may have hit the peak, we must continue to remain vigilant. Mask wearing and asking travelers to get vaccinated or tested before they fly to Hawaii are among some of the measures that have helped keep COVID-19 case numbers manageable for our limited resources here. I thank everyone for their diligence and patience.”

The latest emergency proclamation will remain in effect through March 25, “unless terminated or superseded by a separate proclamation,” Ige’s office said.

