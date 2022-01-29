comscore Millions of gallons of water to be filtered and flushed from contaminated Red Hill well | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Millions of gallons of water to be filtered and flushed from contaminated Red Hill well

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Navy Lt. Cmdr. Travis Myers spoke during Friday’s tour. Behind him are the pumps that will draw water to the filtration system before being released into Halawa Stream.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Navy held a media tour Friday of its Red Hill facility in Halawa. Pictured is a view down into the Red Hill well.

The Navy has placed eight massive granular activated- carbon tanks — or GACs — next to the Red Hill well. Altogether the system is capable of filtering and discharging 5 million gallons of water a day. Read more

