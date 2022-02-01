comscore Editorial: Time to rethink impact of REITs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Time to rethink impact of REITs

  • Today
  • Updated 7:26 p.m.

The drumbeat is growing louder — as it has at each legislative session in recent years — to eliminate a property investment tax incentive provided for the real estate investment trust, or REIT. On Thursday, the sound emanated from a demonstration by unionized hotel workers and others backing a bill to eliminate that exemption for companies that own hotels. Read more

