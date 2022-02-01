Neighborhood grinds

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Matthew Benedict has been in the service industry for many years and has been everything from a dishwasher to bartender to manager. However, he’s always wanted to own his own food truck, and with Gyros-N-Villains, Benedict was able to make his dream come true.

Gyros-N-Villains, which originally opened a few years ago, temporarily shut down during the pandemic and recently reopened about two months ago. The food truck’s unique name is a play on “heroes and villains” and Benedict credits his child’s mother for the business’s witty name.

Its bestsellers include the Classic Gyro ($10), the “Zeus” Deluxe Gyro ($15), the “Philly Style” Gyro ($12) and Roasted Veggie Pita Wrap ($10).

The Classic Gyro features seasoned beef and lamb strips, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and tzatziki sauce on a toasty fresh pita. Benedict jokes that the “Zeus” Deluxe Gyro is similar to the Classic Gyro — but on steroids as it contains more ingredients and is a larger sandwich. It includes double the meat, red roasted peppers, fresh hummus, feta cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and tzatziki sauce.

For veggie lovers, the Roasted Veggie Pita Wrap boasts a melted triple cheese blend over a roasted red pepper mix, sautéed onions, tomatoes, lettuce and hummus on a fresh pita.

The “Philly Style” Gyro comes with cheddar, Monterey Jack and provolone cheeses melted over beef and lamb strips, onions, red peppers and lettuce on a pita.

“The ‘Philly Style,’ that’s my favorite sandwich to make,” Benedict shares. “It looks great when I plate this sandwich. It’s a delicious sandwich especially if you are a meat and cheese lover.”

Gyros-N-Villains

808-542-1783

Instagram: @gyrosnvillains; visit for locations

How to pay: Cash, credit cards, Venmo, Apple Pay

How to order: In person or call ahead