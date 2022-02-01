comscore Hopes rise as omicron trends down | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hopes rise as omicron trends down

  • By Nina Wu and Kevin Knodell nwu@staradvertiser.com kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:11 p.m.
    CRAIG T. KOJIMA /CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    “It’s (hospitalizations) coming down but it’s coming down relatively slowly. Very clearly, the daily infection rate, the seven-day rate, the 14-day rate, all of those numbers have come down. So from an infection perspective, we have hit the peak and are coming down.”

    Hilton Raethel

    President and CEO, Healthcare Association of Hawaii

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth expressed optimism Monday about the current downward trend in daily coronavirus case counts and the anticipated return of larger events. Read more

