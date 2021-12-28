Hawaii County reduces indoor gathering limit to 10 amid COVID-19 surge

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth announced today that the indoor gathering limit on the Big Island will be reduced to 10, effectively immediately, as COVID-19 cases continue to surge statewide.

The limit will remain at 10, down from 25, through Jan. 28.

Roth’s amended emergency rules were signed on Monday by the county’s managing director Lee Lord, with no other changes. Outdoor gatherings are still limited to 100.

Lord signed for Roth, who himself contracted COVID-19 despite being vaccinated and boosted, and remains in mandatory quarantine.

“We know people are going to gather to celebrate the New Year, and we want to ensure that if they do, that they do so outdoors, where it’s safe,” said Roth in a statement. “The new variant is extremely transmissible and is spreading quickly. The science says that outdoor gatherings are much safer than indoors, and we would like to encourage all of our residents to adhere to the new limits. We don’t want to roll back any other restrictions, and the only way for us to ensure that we don’t have to is by doing what’s in the best interest of everyone in our community – mask up, distance when possible, and stay home if you feel sick.”

The Hawaii Department of Health today reported 50 new coronavirus cases for Hawaii County, with 650 active cases, and six patients hospitalized.

Hawaii County’s 7-day average of cases is now at 72, a 351% increase from 14 days ago, while the average positivity rate has jumped to 7.8%.

Hawaii County Civil Defense said COVID-19 PCR testing is available from noon to 7 p.m. today at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo.

Hawaii County also urges residents to get their booster shots to combat the surge of COVID-19 cases in the community.

All residents ages 16 and older are eligible for boosters if it has been at least six months since their initial vaccine series of Pfizer or Moderna. All who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible if it has been at least two months.

Visit hawaiicounty.gov/vaccination to find a list of vaccination and booster sites.