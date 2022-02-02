comscore House committee unlikely to pursue penalty tied to lawmaker’s DUI arrest | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

House committee unlikely to pursue penalty tied to lawmaker’s DUI arrest

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 p.m.
    Sharon Har

A special House committee that was created to possibly investigate state Rep. Sharon Har following her drunken driving arrest 11 months ago appears unlikely to pursue potential sanctions against her, House Speaker Scott Saiki told the Honolulu Star- Advertiser. Read more

