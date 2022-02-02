Mililani boys earn West’s top seed for OIA soccer playoffs with win over Kapolei
- By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 1:34 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Mililani goalkeeper Joseph Panetta blocked a goal attempt by Kapolei’s Elijah Hines in the 63rd minute.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree