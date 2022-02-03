New traffic signal on Kalanianaole Highway to activate Monday

A newly installed traffic signal at the Waa Street intersection on Kalanianaole Highway near Aina Haina is set to be activated on Monday morning, state officials said.

The signal will operate in flashing mode starting Friday morning and through this weekend to alert motorists of the new system, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

On Friday, DOT says there will also be a roving, one-lane closure on the highway — one in each direction — from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. — so crews can remove tape from traffic signal heads.

The new traffic signal is part of the “Kalanianaole Highway Traffic Signal Installation Project,” which was launched last July in an effort to improve safety and accessibility for vehicles, bicyclists, and pedestrians at the Waa Street intersection.

The state turned a merge lane into a new pedestrian island refuge, installed traffic safety devices, and will allow motorists to turn left from Waa Street directly onto Kalanianaole Highway eastbound.

DOT said it sought public input on the proposed removal of unprotected crosswalks on Kalanianaole Highway at Waa Street, Kaai Street, and the midblock of Waa and Kaai between December 2016 and February 2017.

As a result of public input, DOT decided to protect the Waa Street crossing and remove the midblock and Kaai Street crosswalks.

Motorists are advised to follow all traffic control signs and proceed with caution in the area as they adapt to the new signal.