Hawaii News

Honolulu Police Department releases summary report on 2020 Hibiscus Drive killings

  By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.
  Jaroslav "Jerry" Hanel

    HPD

    Jaroslav “Jerry” Hanel

  Lois Cain

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Lois Cain

  Tiffany-Victoria Enriquez, left, Kaulike Kalama

    COURTESY OF HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT VIA AP

    Tiffany-Victoria Enriquez, left, Kaulike Kalama

Two years after two Honolulu police officers responding to a 911 call of suspicious behavior were ambushed and killed by a sniper, the department released the official account of what happened that morning on Hibiscus Drive. Read more

