Longtime state lawmaker Ezra Kanoho from Kauai dies at 94

Former Kauai Rep. Ezra Kanoho, who served nearly 20 years in the state Legislature, is being remembered for his kindness, compassion, humility and smile.

Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami said Kanoho grew to become one of Kauai’s most notable leaders.

“He had a way of making everyone he knew feel important and loved,” he said. “Uncle Ezra had more accomplishments than most of us realize, but his greatest legacy was his kindness, gentleness and humility.

“His spirit will live on in those whose lives he touched, and he will continue to impact our island and community for generations to come.”

Kanoho, 94, died of congestive heart failure Jan. 23 at home in Lihue.

Flags will be flown at half-staff today in his memory at all state offices and the Hawaii National Guard.

Appointed by Gov. John Waihee to fill an opening, Kanoho began serving in 1987, ran for reelection in 1988 and continued serving until his retirement in 2006.

Hawaii Congressman Kai Kahele said: “Ezra made people feel heard and had the ability to build bridges between seemingly opposing views that may never have found mutual understanding. …

“Ezra followed a strong moral compass and made the people his priority.”

Former state Rep. Cynthia Thielen (R, Kailua-Waimanalo), who was on the House Water, Land Use and Hawaiian Affairs Committee when Kanoho chaired it, said, “I highly respected him. He was a knowledgeable, gentle gentleman.”

He served as a key member for the finance committee; served on the Judiciary, consumer protection and commerce, and energy and environmental protection committees; and was a member of the Hawaiian Caucus.

Kanoho impressed upon his four sons lessons of humility, compassion, honesty and to be of service. They all went on to become civil servants, serving as police officers and firefighters.

“His nickname in high school was ‘The Reverend,’” his son Solomon said, adding he was strongly influenced by his uncle, a minister.

Solomon Kanoho said his father would often stop to help someone whose car broke down or ran out of gas.

“He tried to instill in us humility,” he said, recalling his father’s words: “Even if you have successes, don’t be flashy. Be humble. If you see somebody down, help him out.”

Born Sept. 16, 1927, in Lihue, Kanoho graduated in 1945 from Kamehameha Schools and attended Kauai and Honolulu community colleges, earning an associate degree.

He worked briefly for Young Brothers before starting at Hawaiian Telephone, where he worked his way up from lineman to safety officer. He then took a position as island manager on Kauai and moved his family from Kaimuki to his home island.

Kanoho is preceded in death by wife Pauline, parents Reuben and Isabella, and brothers Ralph and Alfred.

He is also survived by sons Reuben, Paul and Ezra; sisters Gladiola Feliz and Cecilia Young; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.