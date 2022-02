Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

No compromise on protecting our water

Much is being reported about the infiltration of petroleum products into our fresh water aquifer on Oahu due to inadequate, antiquated fuel storage systems and procedures at Red Hill. The Navy is appealing the state’s order to empty the underground fuel storage tanks, built more than 75 years ago, that sit over our aquifer.

Why is this issue even being debated? Just the possibility that future failures of this storage facility would compromise our precious resource should have all of us up in arms.

We have a few wishy-washy political leaders who feel that the economic impact of the military should be considered when making a decision. Who in their right mind would prefer dollars to fresh water? Will the financial gain pay for the mechanical or chemical cleansing of this resource? Will it offset the cost of bottled water for all? Will the discharge of this “treated” water impact our lands and oceans? Let these leaders drink deep from the tainted wells.

Walter Tominaga

Mountain View, Hawaii island

Building new tanks a better investment

On Jan. 11, Rear Adm. Blake Converse testified at a U.S. House of Representatives Subcommittee on Readiness hearing that $250 million had been spent up to that point on the Red Hill cleanup (“Navy to drain Red Hill fuel tanks, won’t rule out future legal challenges to Hawaii emergency order,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 12). The water is still contaminated and military families are not home.

A bulk fuel storage facility broke ground in Darwin, Australia, and is scheduled to be completed over the next two years. It will store 80 million gallons of fuel (about a third of what’s in Red Hill) and cost $270 million. The tanks are a piece of the Pacific Deterrence Initiative which puts “fuel forward” in the Pacific arena.

Which of these is money well spent?

If we spend another $270 million for a second set of tanks, and we use Par Hawaii’s storage, we will have the capacity to relocate all the fuel at Red Hill.

Melanie Lau

Moanalua

Black woman on court long overdue

There have been 115 justices who served on the U.S. Supreme Court in its entire history. Of that number, 108 were white males. Now that’s what I’d call discriminatory.

The appointment of a Black woman to the court is long overdue, and there’s no lack of qualified candidates. It’s about time the Supreme Court reflected the diversity of our country and the unique and varied life experiences of its people.

This fresh perspective is urgently needed in an institution that has become increasingly reactionary and sclerotic.

Michael Clark

Ala Moana

Bulky item pickup complex, unreliable

Add another broken city service to the long list: bulky item pickup. When one makes a reservation, it needs to be so specific as to require a math degree. One extra item, one extra inch or an item obstructed by — oh, my — a tree branch and boom, no pickup.

We waited two months for some carpet to be picked up. The first attempt was in early January but, eeks, it was raining! Then, in February, four able-bodied sanitation workers arrived with an empty truck, took pictures, selected a few items to take away, and left after maybe three minutes. Comical, actually.

I guess we’ll just leave the remnants out there to further tarnish the neighborhood. Surely the homeless can use them to furnish their burgeoning roadside villages.

Blair Thorndike

Maunalani Heights

Open public access to Hamakua beach

We are deeply disappointed in Mayor Mitch Roth’s decision not to pursue shoreline access at Papa‘ikou Mill Beach in Hamakua.

The only access is a trail owned by a Canadian, behind a gate that is locked every night. Breaking the owner’s various trail rules has led to arrests and fines for community residents — including Kalani Lyman, a Native Hawaiian and a descendant of the Lyman missionaries.

We’ve seen more than 10 years of support for access, from organizations and individuals, young and old, kamaaina and newbies, from diverse cultures. More than 5,000 people signed a petition. Hundreds of people turned out for hearings.

In 2017, the county filed an eminent domain lawsuit to acquire the trail, but the suit failed in court. An appeal is likely to succeed, and the County Council supports this. But the mayor refuses, citing liability.

It is sobering to see one person negate the efforts of thousands of people.

Martha “Cory” Harden

Sierra Club, Hawai‘i Island Group

Hilo

