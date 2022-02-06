Vital Statistics: Jan. 28 to Feb. 3, 2022

Each week, the Honolulu Star- ­­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Jan. 28-Feb. 3

>> Jensen Kekoa Apana and Alicyn Leialoha Anderson

>> Kayla June Bostwick and Calvin Thomas Elam

>> Robin Jude Brown and Tina Joette Wunderlich

>> Van Lea Bantillo Do and Taj Robert Kumunalu Moniz

>> Chase Allan Fernandez and Lizele May Fajardo Guzon

>> Bessy Mariela Gallo Pineda and Ricardo Rivera Camacho

>> Lulu Hoku Iki Sanuye Hartzog and Christopher Charles Morgan

>> Memphis William Hoeft and Matthew Hekili Saffery Jr.

>> Yu Sik Hong and Thirayada Julwanich

>> Glen Mathieu Hoogendoorn and Kelly Marie Povar

>> Naomi Anne Manaloto Ibasitas and James Daniel Durso

>> Carmen Marshal Jones and Philippe Clabourn Streeter

>> Anaid Teresa Jordan and Alberto Moreno II

>> Chaz Joby Kobayashi and Amber Leona Agro

>> Julie Ann McGee and Shane Hi‘ilei Kalakau Lum

>> David William Nichols Jr. and Hijiri Nakayama

>> Julia Elbieta Paszek and Alexander Jess Gutierrez

>> Rebekah Anne Patterson and Brett Kellum Spurlock

>> Sarah Ann Provenzano and Brian Robert Bates

>> Sosha Shantele Pybas and Natalie Gisele Johnston

>> Dylan Shaun Ramers and Grace Elizabeth Jong

>> Abigail Busch Reisinger and Yesi Perez Garcia

>> Kimberly Lee Ribellia and Earl Jeffrey Collins

>> Tarena Marie Rodgers and Lawrence Victor Guerrero

>> Yrelda Rodriguez and Jose Alcides Rivas Orellana

>> Layla June Samimi and Liwai Isaac Kailiwai III Kamaile

>> Natalie Marie Sexton and Mikaele George Scanlan

>> Vitali Shypko and Alena Skoryk

>> Wilvin Jay Menor Suniga and Jordyn Noelle Yukiko Cresanto

>> Jessa Anne Tormon Tumbagon and Lance Kalani Dela Cruz Ragasa

>> James Dominick White and Grace Allison Brunink

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Jan. 28-Feb. 3

>> Henry Peter Acuna

>> Kekoa Atlas Ma‘ilikukahi Agustin-Ramento

>> Ilyas Murad Allwer

>> Lehua Arcangel Becerra

>> Makaio Kaleoho‘omaluikeao Ariola

>> Scarlett-Bri Dela Cruz Asuncion

>> Jazzlynn May Mapuana Kaahanui Beate

>> Zaxton Anthony Alolino Castro

>> Jaxon Fong Dela Pina

>> Michaela Elizabeth Ertl

>> Jae Lee Fujitani

>> Rook James Fujiwara Prado Fuller

>> Amelia Rose Goodman

>> Malachi Kaniela Dela Cruz Joe

>> Kanoa Neo Koyama

>> Sarah Roselyn Lamb

>> Jayna My Nhi Le

>> Sami Lee Caballero

>> Grace Lynn Miwako Linck

>> Zane Paliku Akio Luke

>> Joshua Luna Alohanuihoehapuuwai Savelio Maluafiti Jr.

>> Kaimana Kapolinahemalamalama‘onalani Sonny Nono-­Kawa‘auhau Jr.

>> Chloe E. Oh

>> Ryzen James Pierce

>> Maia Winter Pittman

>> Harley Rayne Pitts

>> Reese Kaiwi Roberts

>> Emelio Alexander Saldana

>> Remi Hien Sengmany

>> Kelia Rose Sojka

>> Ada Kay Souder

>> Gaige Ever Kamahiwaokapu‘uwai Stevens

>> Jonathan Vladik-Steel Kalani Kaluaopunui Tuvale Taamu

>> Aria Malie Tawata

>> Faithlynn Marie Olioli O Le Lagi Tui

>> Tymber-Jay Poeravahere Waia­nuheake‘alaokalehua Watson

>> Azalea ‘Alohilani Sara Whippy

>> Otto Daniel Wolff V

>> Taisley-Marie Kanoelehua Penina Wong

>> Kasen Jack Shinichi Yamaguchi

>> Andrew Hyunwoo Yon

>> Nalani Tsin-Mun Yoshida