Vital Statistics: Jan. 28 to Feb. 3, 2022

Each week, the Honolulu Star- Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Jan. 28-Feb. 3
>> Jensen Kekoa Apana and Alicyn Leialoha Anderson
>> Kayla June Bostwick and Calvin Thomas Elam
>> Robin Jude Brown and Tina Joette Wunderlich
>> Van Lea Bantillo Do and Taj Robert Kumunalu Moniz
>> Chase Allan Fernandez and Lizele May Fajardo Guzon
>> Bessy Mariela Gallo Pineda and Ricardo Rivera Camacho
>> Lulu Hoku Iki Sanuye Hartzog and Christopher Charles Morgan
>> Memphis William Hoeft and Matthew Hekili Saffery Jr.
>> Yu Sik Hong and Thirayada Julwanich
>> Glen Mathieu Hoogendoorn and Kelly Marie Povar
>> Naomi Anne Manaloto Ibasitas and James Daniel Durso
>> Carmen Marshal Jones and Philippe Clabourn Streeter
>> Anaid Teresa Jordan and Alberto Moreno II
>> Chaz Joby Kobayashi and Amber Leona Agro
>> Julie Ann McGee and Shane Hi‘ilei Kalakau Lum
>> David William Nichols Jr. and Hijiri Nakayama
>> Julia Elbieta Paszek and Alexander Jess Gutierrez
>> Rebekah Anne Patterson and Brett Kellum Spurlock
>> Sarah Ann Provenzano and Brian Robert Bates
>> Sosha Shantele Pybas and Natalie Gisele Johnston
>> Dylan Shaun Ramers and Grace Elizabeth Jong
>> Abigail Busch Reisinger and Yesi Perez Garcia
>> Kimberly Lee Ribellia and Earl Jeffrey Collins
>> Tarena Marie Rodgers and Lawrence Victor Guerrero
>> Yrelda Rodriguez and Jose Alcides Rivas Orellana
>> Layla June Samimi and Liwai Isaac Kailiwai III Kamaile
>> Natalie Marie Sexton and Mikaele George Scanlan
>> Vitali Shypko and Alena Skoryk
>> Wilvin Jay Menor Suniga and Jordyn Noelle Yukiko Cresanto
>> Jessa Anne Tormon Tumbagon and Lance Kalani Dela Cruz Ragasa
>> James Dominick White and Grace Allison Brunink
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Jan. 28-Feb. 3
>> Henry Peter Acuna
>> Kekoa Atlas Ma‘ilikukahi Agustin-Ramento
>> Ilyas Murad Allwer
>> Lehua Arcangel Becerra
>> Makaio Kaleoho‘omaluikeao Ariola
>> Scarlett-Bri Dela Cruz Asuncion
>> Jazzlynn May Mapuana Kaahanui Beate
>> Zaxton Anthony Alolino Castro
>> Jaxon Fong Dela Pina
>> Michaela Elizabeth Ertl
>> Jae Lee Fujitani
>> Rook James Fujiwara Prado Fuller
>> Amelia Rose Goodman
>> Malachi Kaniela Dela Cruz Joe
>> Kanoa Neo Koyama
>> Sarah Roselyn Lamb
>> Jayna My Nhi Le
>> Sami Lee Caballero
>> Grace Lynn Miwako Linck
>> Zane Paliku Akio Luke
>> Joshua Luna Alohanuihoehapuuwai Savelio Maluafiti Jr.
>> Kaimana Kapolinahemalamalama‘onalani Sonny Nono-Kawa‘auhau Jr.
>> Chloe E. Oh
>> Ryzen James Pierce
>> Maia Winter Pittman
>> Harley Rayne Pitts
>> Reese Kaiwi Roberts
>> Emelio Alexander Saldana
>> Remi Hien Sengmany
>> Kelia Rose Sojka
>> Ada Kay Souder
>> Gaige Ever Kamahiwaokapu‘uwai Stevens
>> Jonathan Vladik-Steel Kalani Kaluaopunui Tuvale Taamu
>> Aria Malie Tawata
>> Faithlynn Marie Olioli O Le Lagi Tui
>> Tymber-Jay Poeravahere Waianuheake‘alaokalehua Watson
>> Azalea ‘Alohilani Sara Whippy
>> Otto Daniel Wolff V
>> Taisley-Marie Kanoelehua Penina Wong
>> Kasen Jack Shinichi Yamaguchi
>> Andrew Hyunwoo Yon
>> Nalani Tsin-Mun Yoshida
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.