Column: In Hawaii, a pristine Mauna Kea is a moral imperative

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A recent Star-Advertiser editorial called astronomy in Hawaii the “perfect brainstorm intersect of science, economy, geography and culture” — with astronomy coming out ahead as “thriving,” “successful” and “contributing” $221 million to the annual economy (“Keep astronomy on Mauna Kea summit,” Our View, Jan. 31) . The article gives little weight to the importance of Mauna Kea, the value of a pristine Mauna Kea to Native Hawaiians, and those who share their sense of self. Read more

A recent Star-Advertiser editorial called astronomy in Hawaii the “perfect brainstorm intersect of science, economy, geography and culture” — with astronomy coming out ahead as “thriving,” “successful” and “contributing” $221 million to the annual economy (“Keep astronomy on Mauna Kea summit,” Our View, Jan. 31). The article gives little weight to the importance of Mauna Kea, the value of a pristine Mauna Kea to Native Hawaiians, and those who share their sense of self.

A utilitarian approach that makes decisions simply based on the preferences of the many, and simply weighs economic benefits, or progress, is wrong in this case. It is wrong because it produces injustice. If we applied the utilitarian approach to all decisions, then minorities would always lose.

Certainly, slavery may have been good for the economy at one point. Slavery may have been the will of the majority. Yet, slavery is wrong no matter what may be the greatest good for the greatest number of people.

Justice is not measured by balancing economic benefits against the universal moral rights of each individual. Equating the economy with the intrinsic value of a sacred place is trying to compare apples to oranges. The worth of a person is not reducible to economic values, or service to others. All who have worth or value as individuals have this value equally. We must never treat people in ways that fail to show proper respect for their unique value.

Yet, this is what we do, when as the editorial suggests, we weigh science, economy and geography as more important than the distinctive value that people have as individuals. This balancing of economic interests, this use of preference polls is to treat Native Hawaiians as a mere means to promote the ends of others. Any such, disrespectful treatment is wrong no matter what the consequences. Moral rights are universal. Moral rights are inalienable. Native Hawaiians did not lose their rights because of the overthrow, annexation or settlement of Hawaii by others. Moral rights are equal rights.

If there are sacred places, be it the Arizona Memorial, the World Trade Center, Mount Fuji, Mount Kilimanjaro, or the many sacred forests, rivers, animals and reserves, there are sacred places in Hawaii.

If one must compare and balance, I offer the principle of comparative impairment: Look to the people whose dignity and inner values would be most harmed unless we recognized their moral rights. There are other giant telescopes that are being built. The addition of the Thirty Meter Telescope may add some degree of knowledge to our understanding of the beginning of creation — as understood by Western science — but it will not be a definitive account; it will just be one more incremental step to understanding the Big Bang. Does anyone in Hawaii claim that the Big Bang is central to their inner spiritual life?

On the other hand, the comparative impact on Native Hawaiian will be devastating. Mauna Kea is more than just a mountain. Mauna Kea has a crucial place in the world of Hawaiians. It is the epitome of the religious core of Native Hawaiians. It is an essential part of a world view unique to Hawaii — a world view that we see in action every day in the form of the aloha spirit, malama aina, pono and kuleana.

Finally, Hawaii is the homeland of Native Hawaii. For those who came from other countries, that which is sacred is protected by national sovereignty. If what is sacred to Hawaiians is not protected in Hawaii, then where?

Williamson Chang is a law professor at the William S. Richardson School of Law, University of Hawaii-Manoa.