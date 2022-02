Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Police need to commit to stopping fireworks; Bills would incentivize illegal vacation rentals; Trump cons Americans into supporting him. Read more

Regarding the article about fixing the fireworks problem, there’s one approach that no one in authority seems to have considered (“Legislators seek to fix fireworks problem,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 31). Trying to arrest people while they are blasting off their fireworks clearly doesn’t work, since the police department seems unwilling to expend the effort.

There are obviously thousands of residents who know exactly where to buy illegal fireworks. It’s equally likely members of our police and fire departments as well as legislators also know who’s selling the fireworks. Surely some of them could inform the police about who is providing the fireworks. A tip line could make that easy and anonymous.

The police department needs to do undercover work to make purchases from those sellers and arrest them. A significant additional penalty for failure to identify sources could help police track who is arranging for fireworks to be shipped here and when the shipments will arrive, allowing the police to confiscate the illegal shipments and prosecute those involved in the illegal activity.

We just need a commitment by police to actually do their job.

Roger Garrett

Kapahulu

Vacation rentals help local communities

City Council Bill 4 and Bill 41 are intentional efforts to eliminate all reasonable rental options, to benefit hotel corporations who siphon the money off-island.

We began life here in the most beautiful place, Kuilima Estates, and knew we found home from the moment we swam in Turtle Bay. We were married and settled. Later, I was transferred to the mainland.

We were able to rent, so we were able to pay our mortgage and come back when we could. We host traveling nurses, adjunct faculty and skilled tradesmen that Oahu depends on. These bills are the next effort to eliminate options for people in the islands. If they pass, those who own the shops, restaurants and businesses will suffer.

Please simply enforce Bill 89 to eliminate the illegal vacation rentals.

Mike and Maria Heh

Kahuku

Bills would incentivize illegal vacation rentals

Bills 4 and 41 before the City Council are supposed to control short-term rental proliferation in residential areas, but they may do the opposite of what they intend.

Where will tourist families seeking to rent a multi-bedroom unit go if they cannot go to a residential area? The alternative is a legal resort area like Kuilima Estates on the North Shore.

Unfortunately, these bills raise the taxes and fees so high that if the short-term rental properties in resort areas are to survive, they will become prohibitively expensive. That will incentivize the market in illegal short-term rentals in residential communities.

We should eliminate the proposed onerous new fee for resort short-term rentals, lower the unfair hotel and resort property tax, and eliminate the absurd rules and regulations and inspections, such as how many people can sleep in a room.

Paul E. Nachtigall

Kailua

Lili‘uokalani would support astronomy

It’s very clear that House Bill 2024 is designed to kill the Thirty Meter Telescope and perhaps all of astronomy in Hawaii. We must look to the future and not only the past.

Our beloved Gov. John Burns looked at Mauna Kea and saw Hawaii’s role in the future of astronomy. This was before 1970. According to his grandson Brendan, Burns “dreamed of the creation of world class telescopes” sitting on top of Mauna Kea. He may well have known that he was sharing the thought of Queen Lili‘uokalani who wrote: “The ancient Hawaiians were astronomers.” Indeed, Hawaiians at that time were highly esteemed star watchers.

Some Hawaiians believe that Mauna Kea is the piko, or “umbilical cord,” that connects the Hawaiian Islands to the heavens. What more appropriate way to maintain that connection but through telescopes that scan the heavens? The TMT may even be able to see the beginning of creation.

Queen Lili‘uokalani also said, “The world cannot stand still. We must either advance or recede.” Let us not recede.

Jean Toyama

Downtown Honolulu

Trump cons Americans into supporting him

A lot of emphasis is being placed on learning about the Jan. 6 insurrection so that we can make sure it never happens again.

That’s a great goal, but we also need to learn how 70 million Americans came to vote for the most flawed individual ever known to former chief of staff and four-star general John Kelly.

Donald Trump brought out the worst in us. We are paying a huge price for it.

There is no reason to ask Trump, “Have you no decency?” as was famously asked of U.S. Sen. Joseph McCarthy. Trump has no decency, and it allows him to con otherwise decent Americans into following him and giving him tremendous power.

Democracy in America is in serious danger.

Jim Killett

Lahaina

Republicans doing their job opposing Democrats

Leslie Sponsel is suffering from a bout of sour grapes (“Republicans should fight polarization of America,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Feb. 1).

He bemoans that Republicans are opposing the Democratic agenda.

Being in the minority makes Republicans the opposition party. It’s their job to oppose Democrats. Sponsel just seems upset that the Republicans have been so effective at it.

Under President Donald Trump, we had record prosperity, energy independence, border security and worldwide peace.

Under President Joe Biden we have record inflation, energy dependence, border chaos and worldwide threats of conflict.

Of course Republicans oppose the Biden agenda.

Sponsel cites U.S. Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney as paragons of bipartisanship.

Both are RINOs at best and traitors at worst. Kinzinger is not running for reelection, and Cheney could not get reelected in Wyoming if her life depended on it.

Work to elect more Democrats rather than count on Republican cooperation.

Rhoads E. Stevens

Hawaii Kai

