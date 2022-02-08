A hearty, healthy stew

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Every January, many of us have resolutions to eat healthier. Dan Buettner of Blue Zones Hawaii encourages us to eat more beans, whole grains and nuts every day. Here is an idea for a simple main or side dish for our vegan friends. Take advantage of the natural nutty texture of barley and the flavors of cumin, garlic, onion and smoked paprika. This dish is homey and reminiscent of Spanish food or chili. This can also be heartier if you use chicken stock and add sausage.

Cook the stew on the stove or in your pressure cooker. Add water if you want a soupier stew. Adding one dish a week of grains and beans to your diet is one step in a health journey.

Lentils and Barley Stew

Ingredients:

• 1 cup dried green or brown lentils

• 1 cup pearl barley

• 1 14.5-ounce can vegetable broth, substitute chicken broth

• 1 cup chopped sweet onion

• 2 small whole tomatoes, cut in wedges, substitute 1 tablespoon tomato paste

• 2 cloves garlic, minced or smashed

• 2 teaspoons cumin

• 2 teaspoons smoked paprika

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 teaspoon pepper

• Optional: 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper or 1 chile pepper Directions:

Look through lentils and barley and discard any discolored ones. Soak in water for 30 minutes. Drain and add to a pressure cooker with all other ingredients. Add cayenne or a chile pepper, if you prefer spicy.

Cook on manual for 12 minutes using a pressure cooker, then natural release 15 minutes.

Alternatively, cook in a Dutch oven or stockpot on medium heat until lentils and barley are tender, but not mushy, about 20-30 minutes. Taste and season with salt, pepper and hot sauce, if needed.

Makes about 6 servings as a side dish.

Lynette Lo Tom is the author of cookbooks A Chinese Kitchen and Back in the Day. She wants to hear about your cooking shortcuts. Reach her at lynette@ brightlightcookery.com or @bright lightcookery on Instagram.