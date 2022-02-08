comscore Campaign poster is hit with antisemitic vandalism | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Campaign poster is hit with antisemitic vandalism

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:30 p.m.

Honolulu police opened a criminal property damage investigation after a swastika was found drawn on a campaign poster for Ikaika Anderson, a candidate for lieutenant governor. Read more

