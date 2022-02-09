comscore Column: We can’t gamble with water supply | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: We can’t gamble with water supply

  • By Minda Yamaga
  • Today
  • Updated 6:18 p.m.
  • Minda Yamaga is first vice president of the Japanese American Citizens League-Honolulu Chapter.

    Minda Yamaga is first vice president of the Japanese American Citizens League-Honolulu Chapter.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The U.S. Navy led a media tour of the Red Hill Shaft in Halawa on Jan. 28.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The U.S. Navy led a media tour of the Red Hill Shaft in Halawa on Jan. 28.

The Red Hill fuel-tank crisis has rightfully dominated the news. While there is some indication of progress, it is far from resolved. Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: Legislative caucuses abound

Scroll Up