The Queen’s Health Systems has named three new directors:

>> Desiree Hamilton has been named director of surgical serv­ices at The Queen’s Medical Center –­ West Oahu. She was previously employed at Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake, Wash., as director of perioperative services. She had been with the health care facility for 21 years, starting as a charge nurse in the emergency department.

>> Jennifer Beals has been promoted to director of physician professional development and wellness at QHS. Beals has over 20 years of experience and joined QHS in 2019 as coordinator in human resources learning and development.

>> Lauren Bendiner has been named director of corporate governance at QHS. She previously served as general counsel for University Health Partners of Hawaii. She also managed legal affairs, contracting and the risk management program for the organization.

