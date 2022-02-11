Hawaii Prep World | Sports ‘Iolani is top seed in Division I girls state basketball By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated Midnight Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Heide & Cook/ HHSAA Girls Basketball State Championships brackets are out with no surprises in the seedings. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Heide &Cook/ HHSAA Girls Basketball State Championships brackets are out with no surprises in the seedings. ‘Iolani, a season-long No. 1 team in the Star-Advertiser Top 10, is seeded first by the HHSAA committee. Konawaena is seeded second, Lahainaluna third and Campbell fourth. The opening-round “play-in” games on Monday include two sites on the neighbor islands, while one site on Oahu is to be determined. Quarterfinal and semifinal rounds will be at regional sites, Moanalua and McKinley, with the championship round at Neal Blaisdell Arena on Saturday. Monday 4:30 p.m. Kaiser at Maui >> winner vs. ‘Iolani, Thursday 3 p.m. Moanalua at Waiakea >> winner vs. Campbell, Thursday 6 p.m. Roosevelt at Mililani >> winner vs. Konawaena, Thursday 5 p.m. Radford at Punahou >> winner vs. Lahainaluna, Thursday ILH champion ‘Iolani (13-2) is a two-time defending state champion in D-I and was a strong favorite to win another title in the canceled 2020-21 season. The Raiders defeated Punahou 56-40 in the ILH tournament to secure the ILH title. BIIF champion Konawaena (9-2) defeated Keaau 69-5 and Waiakea 57-48 to win the league crown. Lahainaluna (11-3) ousted Baldwin 67-16 and Maui 52-44 to win the MIL title. Campbell (13-2) outlasted Mililani 37-26 on Wednesday night to win its first OIA championship. Thursday Moanalua bracket 5 p.m. Waiakea-Moanalua winner vs. Campbell 7 p.m. Maui-Kaiser winner vs. ‘Iolani McKinley bracket 5 p.m. Mililani-Roosevelt winner vs. Konawaena 7 p.m. Punahou-Radford winner vs. Lahainaluna Feb. 18 At Moanalua 5 p.m. Konawaena/Mililani/Roosevelt winner vs. Lahainaluna/Punahou/Radford winner 7 p.m. ‘Iolani/Maui/Kaiser winner vs. Campbell/Waiakea/Moanalua winner Feb. 19 At Blaisdell 1 p.m. D-I third-place game 7 p.m. D-I championship game ——— As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the D-II state bracket has not been released. The ILH D-II playoffs are still ongoing. Previous Story Campbell has a girls basketball championship to celebrate for the first time Next Story On the air Friday at the Winter Olympics