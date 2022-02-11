‘Iolani is top seed in Division I girls state basketball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Heide &Cook/ HHSAA Girls Basketball State Championships brackets are out with no surprises in the seedings.

‘Iolani, a season-long No. 1 team in the Star-Advertiser Top 10, is seeded first by the HHSAA committee. Konawaena is seeded second, Lahainaluna third and Campbell fourth.

The opening-round “play-in” games on Monday include two sites on the neighbor islands, while one site on Oahu is to be determined. Quarterfinal and semifinal rounds will be at regional sites, Moanalua and McKinley, with the championship round at Neal Blaisdell Arena on Saturday.

Monday

4:30 p.m. Kaiser at Maui

>> winner vs. ‘Iolani, Thursday

3 p.m. Moanalua at Waiakea

>> winner vs. Campbell, Thursday

6 p.m. Roosevelt at Mililani

>> winner vs. Konawaena, Thursday

5 p.m. Radford at Punahou

>> winner vs. Lahainaluna, Thursday

ILH champion ‘Iolani (13-2) is a two-time defending state champion in D-I and was a strong favorite to win another title in the canceled 2020-21 season. The Raiders defeated Punahou 56-40 in the ILH tournament to secure the ILH title.

BIIF champion Konawaena (9-2) defeated Keaau 69-5 and Waiakea 57-48 to win the league crown.

Lahainaluna (11-3) ousted Baldwin 67-16 and Maui 52-44 to win the MIL title.

Campbell (13-2) outlasted Mililani 37-26 on Wednesday night to win its first OIA championship.

Thursday

Moanalua bracket

5 p.m. Waiakea-Moanalua winner vs. Campbell

7 p.m. Maui-Kaiser winner vs. ‘Iolani

McKinley bracket

5 p.m. Mililani-Roosevelt winner vs. Konawaena

7 p.m. Punahou-Radford winner vs. Lahainaluna

Feb. 18

At Moanalua

5 p.m. Konawaena/Mililani/Roosevelt winner vs. Lahainaluna/Punahou/Radford winner

7 p.m. ‘Iolani/Maui/Kaiser winner vs. Campbell/Waiakea/Moanalua winner

Feb. 19

At Blaisdell

1 p.m. D-I third-place game

7 p.m. D-I championship game

———

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the D-II state bracket has not been released. The ILH D-II playoffs are still ongoing.