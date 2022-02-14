comscore Rainbow Wahine give softball coach Bob Coolen 1,100th career victory | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Rainbow Wahine give softball coach Bob Coolen 1,100th career victory

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.

  • COURTESY UH ATHLETICS

    The Hawaii softball team celebrated head coach Bob Coolen’s 1,100th career victory following a 7-5 win over Cal State Bakersfield on Sunday in Las Vegas.

    COURTESY UH ATHLETICS

Hawaii capped the season's opening weekend with a 7-5 win over Cal State Bakersfield to give Rainbow Wahine softball coach Bob Coolen his 1,100th career victory on Sunday in Las Vegas.

