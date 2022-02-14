Rainbow Wahine give softball coach Bob Coolen 1,100th career victory
- By Star-Advertiser staff
-
Today
- Updated 12:34 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY UH ATHLETICS
The Hawaii softball team celebrated head coach Bob Coolen’s 1,100th career victory following a 7-5 win over Cal State Bakersfield on Sunday in Las Vegas.
-
COURTESY UH ATHLETICS
The Hawaii softball team celebrated head coach Bob Coolen’s 1,100th career victory following a 7-5 win over Cal State Bakersfield on Sunday in Las Vegas.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree