Matson Inc. benefits from China service

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Matson Inc. on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $394.5 million. On a per-share basis, the Honolulu-based company said, it had profit of $9.39. Read more

