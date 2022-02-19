comscore Helicopter crashes into ocean near Miami Beach swimmers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Helicopter crashes into ocean near Miami Beach swimmers

  • By Associated Press
  • Today

  • VIDEO COURTESY AP

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2020

    Beachgoers walk along South Beach in Miami Beach, Fla.

MIAMI >> A helicopter crashed Saturday into the ocean waters off Miami Beach, plummeting a few feet away from swimmers in a crowded stretch popular among tourists, officials said.

Two passengers were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, and no one else appeared to be injured.

The Miami Beach Police Department said on Twitter that it received a call Saturday afternoon about the crash in the area off South Beach.

A video shared by the police captures the helicopter descending over the ocean and crashing into the water as sunbathers crowd the beach and others swim.

Police closed off a two-block stretch of the beach, in the area where travelers frequent outdoor cafes, restaurants and shops. The police department said the Federal Aviation Administration is responding to the scene.

