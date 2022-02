Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Sea level rise should be gubernatorial issue

With the capital of Indonesia being moved to higher ground, it’s clear that some people are acting as though those predictions are likely, rather than being some liberal hoax.

So while local TV stations run segments about beach erosion along Waikiki, I can’t help but think we need to be talking about what Hawaii needs to do to deal with the inundation of our seaside infrastructure and possibly our groundwater supplies.

I would like to hear our gubernatorial candidates talk about this as a top priority, but I fear I won’t hear a thing.

Kurt Badertscher

Kapaau, Hawaii island

Political payoffs appear much more widespread

The two politicians in the paper now are probably the tip of the iceberg as far as getting paid off for doing business with city or state government (“Ex-lawmakers J. Kalani English and Ty J.K. Cullen admit taking cash bribes and could face up to 20 years in federal prison,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 16).

If you look at the costs of government jobs versus private-sector jobs, you will see a higher price for government contracts. Just look at the rail system; contractors have no shame in jacking up the price for government work.

Another thing I don’t really understand: When a politician doesn’t use up all the campaign donations, he or she gets to keep the money. Why not donate it to charity? And if politicians got caught doing something wrong, why shouldn’t they lose their entire pension?

Ernie Itoga

Waialae

Harassment shouldn’t be tolerated by anyone

The Star-Advertiser reported, “Rising harassment of public school employees sparks bill to make it a misdemeanor” (Feb. 10).

Replace “public school employees” with “medical professionals” or “librarians,” and one begins to see a pattern. Must we all wait in line until we are harassed, or can we simply make it a crime for one person to harass another?

Otherwise, feel free to harass anyone as long as they are not on the “do not harass” list.

James Metz

Makiki

