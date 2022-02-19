comscore No. 3 Hawaii hands No. 15 Lincoln Memorial its first loss in men’s volleyball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

No. 3 Hawaii hands No. 15 Lincoln Memorial its first loss in men’s volleyball

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:52 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii outside hitter Kana‘i Akana (25) reacts after a service ace to end the second set.

    Hawaii outside hitter Kana‘i Akana (25) reacts after a service ace to end the second set.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii opposite Cole Hogland puts a kill past Lincoln Memorial outside hitter Johansen Negron (2) and middle blocker Dawson Walker (1) during the second set.

    Hawaii opposite Cole Hogland puts a kill past Lincoln Memorial outside hitter Johansen Negron (2) and middle blocker Dawson Walker (1) during the second set.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii middle blocker Guilherme Voss puts down a kill against Lincoln Memorial middle blocker Matthew Gentry (4) and middle blocker Justin Sharfenaker (22).

    Hawaii middle blocker Guilherme Voss puts down a kill against Lincoln Memorial middle blocker Matthew Gentry (4) and middle blocker Justin Sharfenaker (22).

Hawaii’s command in the middle played a central role in ending Lincoln Memorial’s status as the nation’s last undefeated team. Read more

Television and radio - Feb. 19, 2022

