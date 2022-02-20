comscore Biggest ‘swimming pool’ on Oahu could soon welcome swimmers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Biggest ‘swimming pool’ on Oahu could soon welcome swimmers

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:57 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Health Department in 2018 said the Hoakalei Wai Kai Lagoon owner, developer Haseko, had to discourage swimming in the lagoon or it would be in violation of operating an illegal public swimming pool. Two bills at the Legislature would redefine the definition of public swimming pool so it does not apply to lagoons, such as the one pictured, or the natatorium.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Health Department in 2018 said the Hoakalei Wai Kai Lagoon owner, developer Haseko, had to discourage swimming in the lagoon or it would be in violation of operating an illegal public swimming pool. Two bills at the Legislature would redefine the definition of public swimming pool so it does not apply to lagoons, such as the one pictured, or the natatorium.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Health Department in 2018 said the Hoakalei Wai Kai Lagoon owner, developer Haseko, had to discourage swimming in the lagoon or it would be in violation of operating an illegal public swimming pool. Two bills at the Legislature would redefine the definition of public swimming pool so it does not apply to lagoons, such as the one pictured, or the natatorium.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Health Department in 2018 said the Hoakalei Wai Kai Lagoon owner, developer Haseko, had to discourage swimming in the lagoon or it would be in violation of operating an illegal public swimming pool. Two bills at the Legislature would redefine the definition of public swimming pool so it does not apply to lagoons, such as the one pictured, or the natatorium.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The lagoon as seen from the gazebo.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The lagoon as seen from the gazebo.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Skye Escobar, left, prepared to paddle Friday at the Hoakalei Wai Kai Lagoon.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Skye Escobar, left, prepared to paddle Friday at the Hoakalei Wai Kai Lagoon.

‘No swimming” signs might come down soon at the Wai Kai Lagoon in Ewa Beach. Hawaii legislators are considering a pair of bills that would effectively end a prohibition on swimming in the 52-acre recreational amenity serving over 1,000 residents at Hoakalei Resort. Read more

Previous Story
58 iwi kupuna return home to Hawaii after more than 100 years
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: January 10 – January 14, 2022

Scroll Up