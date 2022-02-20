comscore ILH champion Saint Louis earns top seed in boys basketball state tournament | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

ILH champion Saint Louis earns top seed in boys basketball state tournament

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Crusaders (11-2) earned the top seed with a 60-43 win over ‘Iolani on Saturday night at Saint Louis’ Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex in the final game of the ILH tournament. Read more

