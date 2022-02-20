comscore ‘Iolani keeps the crown in Division I girls basketball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

‘Iolani keeps the crown in Division I girls basketball

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:55 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM ‘Iolani’s Jovi Wahinekapu Lefotu held up her finger following her team’s victory over Konawaena on Saturday.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    ‘Iolani’s Jovi Wahinekapu Lefotu held up her finger following her team’s victory over Konawaena on Saturday.

Top-seeded ‘Iolani captured its third straight Division I state championship with a convincing 28-17 win over second-seeded Konawaena on Saturday night at Blaisdell Arena. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - Feb. 20, 2022

Scroll Up