‘Iolani keeps the crown in Division I girls basketball
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:55 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
‘Iolani’s Jovi Wahinekapu Lefotu held up her finger following her team’s victory over Konawaena on Saturday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree