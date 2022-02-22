Officials responding to possible helicopter crash on north side of Kauai’s Pacific Missile Range Facility

The Navy’s Pacific Missile Range Facility on Kauai is responding to an aircraft incident near the north side of the installation, according to spokesman Thomas Clements.

“More information will be made available, but at this time moment the primary focus is to allow first responders to handle the situation,” said Clements in a statement today.

The state Department of Transportation said they heard the incident involved a military helicopter at the missile range facility at Barking Sands.

No other details were immediately available.

This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.