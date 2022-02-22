Changing up the leftovers game

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I used to wonder why some parents had three dishes they would cook over and over again. Read more

I used to wonder why some parents had three dishes they would cook over and over again. If one were to make a cookbook of actual recipes that tired parents make at the end of a weekday, they’d probably be full of frozen foods and drive-thru.

True dinners promise multi-paragraph recipes and long simmering times. It’s not surprising, then, that so many people look to Instant Pots and slow cookers as ways to cut down the work. What do I make when I want something less homemade, but not quite a frozen meal?

There are some legitimate shortcuts that I’ve been using often — ones that don’t sacrifice too much of my expectations of myself as a cook. You can get pre-chopped and prepared cubes and tabs of garlic, ginger and onions in the frozen foods section. My favorite is the ginger; I’ve found their flavor to be just right. The stewed onions are special because I almost never have the patience to truly caramelize a whole batch of onions. They really elevate everything.

This is a weeknight recipe that gives the impression of a life that’s well organized, but as easy as a Tuesday night frozen pizza. There’s no chopping, a quick turnaround and, as if it were a true stew, it makes even better leftovers.

Almost-instant Braised Chicken and Bean Stew

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons cooking oil

• 3 cubes cooked, frozen onions

• 2 tablets frozen garlic

• 3 cups lacinato kale, loosely packed, pre-chopped and washed

• 10 ounces chicken, pre-cooked and shredded

• 1 teaspoon chicken bouillon powder

• 1/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil

• 1 can cannelini beans, rinsed and drained

• Salt

• Red pepper flakes

• Lemon

• Shaved Parmesan cheese

Directions:

Heat the oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Turn the heat down to medium. Add the onions and garlic, stirring until they thaw.

Add the kale, 1 cup water and the bouillon powder. Cover until the volume of the kale reduces, about 1 minute.

Uncover and add another cup of water, chicken, sun-dried tomatoes and beans. Cook and stir occasionally for about 5 minutes. The liquid should be simmering. Taste and add salt if needed (this step will depend on the chicken and bouillon powder you use).

When the kale reaches the desired stewed consistency, take off the heat. Add red pepper flakes if you like (I used approximately 1/4 teaspoon) and a squeeze of fresh lemon. Top with shaved Parmesan cheese and serve with a crusty, buttered bread.

Serves 4.

Mariko Jackson writes about family and food. Email her at thelittlefoodie@gmail.com.