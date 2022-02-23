comscore Off the News: UH on-time graduations soar | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: UH on-time graduations soar

  • Today
  • Updated 6:04 p.m.

The pandemic wasn’t the reason the University of Hawaii at Manoa hit a historic high point last year in its on-time, four-year graduation rate, now at 39.7%. In fact, UH reports, officials were concerned that its decade-long campaign to boost the rate not be derailed. Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: Celebrating public school counselors

Scroll Up