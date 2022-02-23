Editorial | Off the News Off the News: UH on-time graduations soar Today Updated 6:04 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The pandemic wasn’t the reason the University of Hawaii at Manoa hit a historic high point last year in its on-time, four-year graduation rate, now at 39.7%. In fact, UH reports, officials were concerned that its decade-long campaign to boost the rate not be derailed. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The pandemic wasn’t the reason the University of Hawaii at Manoa hit a historic high point last year in its on-time, four-year graduation rate, now at 39.7%. In fact, UH reports, officials were concerned that its decade-long campaign to boost the rate not be derailed. UHM used to trail mainland colleges in this rate, but in 2017 the campus earned national recognition from the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities for its reversal. UH credits better student tracking, advising and support. A twist of the gecko’s tail How did that gecko on your lanai lose its tail? Turns out simply pulling on a lizard’s tail won’t remove it. The tail has to be twisted, preferably by the gecko itself, which means it can save this extreme measure for times of greatest threat. Scientists at New York University Abu Dhabi put a plethora of recently released tails under an electron microscope to figure this out. Their findings, published in the journal Science, might someday aid in research on attaching human prosthetics or skin grafts. Until then, it’s just fun to know. Previous Story Off the News: Celebrating public school counselors