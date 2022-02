Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

BASEBALL

>> Caleb Lomavita, Saint Louis ’21: >> The Cal freshman designated hitter hit a game-tying solo home run in the top of the ninth in his first college game and finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored in the Golden Bears’ 4-2 win over Houston in 10 innings on Friday. Lomavita hit .294 (5-for-17) with two doubles, a homer, six runs scored and four RBIs in his first four games.

>> Kelena Sauer, Kamehameha ’20: The San Diego State sophomore right-hander pitched second in the rotation and picked up the win in 4-3 victory over Houston on Saturday, allowing one run on three hits in five innings with two walks and six strikeouts.

>> JT Navyac, Saint Louis ’20: The Cal State Fullerton freshman shortstop went 2-for-5 with two runs scored in an 11-0 win over Stanford on Saturday.

>> Matt Ahuna, Hilo ’19: The Kansas sophomore starting shortstop hit .500 (6-for-12) with a double, a triple, three runs scored and three RBIs to help the Jayhawks win two of three against Illinois over the weekend.

>> Jonah Hurney, Hawaii Prep ’18: The Virginia Tech junior left-hander allowed one run on one hit with one walk and three strikeouts in two innings of relief in an 8-1 win over UNC Asheville on Saturday.

>> Jacob Hinderleider, ‘Iolani ’19: The Davidson junior starting shortstop hit .500 (5-for-10), with a triple, a home run, two walks, four runs scored and two RBIs to help the Wildcats take two of three against Lehigh over the weekend.

>> Jake Tsukada, Punahou ’19: The Portland sophomore second baseman hit .231 (3-for-13) with a double, a homer, five runs scored and two RBIs in a four-game sweep of Creighton over the weekend.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Jake Holtz, Damien ’20: The Whitworth (Wash.) sophomore scored 21 points on 9-for-12 shooting and added four rebounds and a block in 17 minutes off the bench to lead the Pirates to a 90-87 win over Lewis & Clark on Saturday to clinch a share of the Northwest Conference regular-season title. The Pirates will host Pacific Lutheran, one of three teams to share the regular-season crown, in the NWC semifinals on Thursday.

>> Liam Fitzgerald, Leilehua ’18: The Whitworth (Wash.) senior forward totaled 14 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and a steal against the Pioneers.

>> Christmas Togiai, Kamehameha ’20: The Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) freshman finished with 10 points, three assists, two rebounds and a block in an 89-72 win over Park University Gilbert on Saturday.

>> Cole Arceneaux, Punahou ’18: The Adams State junior guard had seven points three assists and a steal off the bench in a 94-85 win over Western Colorado on Saturday.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Camy Aguinaldo, ‘Iolani ’17: The Pacific (Ore.) senior guard scored a game-high 25 points on 9-for-18 shooting and added five rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 62-57 loss to Puget Sound on Saturday in the Boxers’ final regular-season home game. Pacific finished conference play 12-4 and will play the Loggers again in the NWC tournament on Thursday.

>> Brilie Kovaloff, Mid-Pacific ’19: The Pacific (Ore.) junior finished with nine points, seven rebounds and two assists before fouling out against the Loggers.

>> Lily Wahinekapu, ‘Iolani ’21: The Cal State Fullerton freshman guard led the Titans to a 2-0 week beginning with a game-high 24 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 61-48 win over UC Santa Barbara on Thursday. Wahinekapu, who had 15 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter, again led the Titans in scoring with 14 points, three assists, three rebounds and three steals in a 61-53 victory over Cal State Northridge on Saturday. Wahinekapu is fourth in the Big West in scoring, averaging 15.1 points per game.

>> Bella Cravens, Maryknoll ’18: The Nebraska junior forward scored 10 points on 5-for-7 shooting with four rebounds and an assist in 19 minutes off the bench of an 83-76 loss to Penn State on Thursday.

MEN’S GOLF

>> Pono Yanagi, Kamehameha-Hawaii ’19: The Washington State junior battled back from an opening 77 to shoot 68 and 70 and finish in a tie for 20th place at 1-under 215 in the John A. Burns Intercollegiate that ended Saturday at the Ocean Course at Hokuala in Lihue.

>> Zack Kaneshiro, Mid-Pacific ’17: The Santa Clara senior closed with a 3-under 69 to finish in a tie for 36th place at 3 over at the John A. Burns Intercollegiate.

WOMEN’S GOLF

>> Shawna Lu, Punahou ’21: The Seattle freshman was named the Western Athletic Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week last Wednesday after winning all three of her matches in the Mountain Classic Match Play. Lu led the Redhawks to the team championship by winning her three matches by scores of 9 and 7, 5 and 4 and 7 and 6 in the final.

SOFTBALL

>> Aleia Agbayani, ‘Iolani ’19: The Cal sophomore first baseman homered twice and drove in three runs in a 13-1 win over UTEP in five innings on Sunday.

>> Cydney Curran, Campbell ’16: The Cal State Bakersfield senior shortstop hit .778 (7-for-9) with three triples, four runs scored and four RBIs to help the Roadrunners win two of three against Pacific over the weekend.

>> Momi Lyman, Kamehameha ’21: The Whitworth (Wash.) sophomore right-hander was named the Northwest Conference pitcher of the week on Monday. Lyman went 3-0 with three complete games and a 0.74 ERA over the weekend, allowing only two earned runs in 19 innings. She struck out five and walked one and is now 5-1 with a complete game in every start to begin her collegiate career.

MEN’S WRESTLING

>> Corey Cabanban, Saint Louis ’18: The Iowa State junior finished in second place at 133 pounds at the Last Chance Open in Ames, Iowa, on Saturday, winning a 21-9 major decision in the semifinals before losing 8-0 in the final.

Stats compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser. To submit an athlete for publication, email: bhull@staradvertiser.com.