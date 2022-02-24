Off the News: Keep investigating COVID clusters

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The surge of infections during the omicron wave of COVID-19 overwhelmed the state’s ability to deliver a comprehensive cluster report. The last one produced was posted Jan. 6. Read more

There is no immediate plan to reinstate the full report, but state Health Department staff say the department is continuing to investigate clusters in high priority, congregate settings and is participating in a federal wastewater surveillance program.

That’s critical, especially as restrictions are gradually lifted.

Alert citizens spot stream pollution

Paradise Beverages needs to live up to its name and improve its environmental practices. One of the state’s biggest alcoholic beverage distributors, the company has been fined $75,000 by the state Health Department for polluting Waiawa Stream, and ordered to build containment for its beverage disposal area, among other measures to protect the environment.

In November 2021, disposal of expired beverages and vehicle maintenance pollutants into the stream were documented, with the discharge traced back to Paradise Beverages’ Waipio distribution facility. Concerned citizens were key to sounding the alarm, which speaks to what it takes to keep Hawaii a paradise: If you see something, say something.